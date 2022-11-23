French Private Sector Contracts In November

France's private sector activity deteriorated in November for the first time since early 2021, flash survey results from S&P Global showed on Wednesday.

The flash composite output index dropped to a 21-month low of 48.8 in November from 50.2 in October. The reading was forecast to drop to 49.5.

Any reading below 50 indicates contraction, while a score above 50 suggests expansion in the sector.

Manufacturing production volumes continued to contract in November, marking the sixth consecutive month of decline, although a fall in service sector activity drove the overall decrease.

According to survey data, new intakes dropped again in November, dampening economic activity levels.

The services Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to a 20-month low of 49.4 from 51.7 in October. The score was forecast to ease marginally to 50.6.

At the same time, the manufacturing PMI rose to a 3-month high of 49.1 in November from 47.2 a month ago. The expected score was 47.0.

"Business confidence slumped to a two-year low, while a renewed drop in backlogs of work and slowing employment growth highlight growing fragility of the French ," Joe Hayes, a senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence s?aid.

