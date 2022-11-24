Kenny Chesney Announces 21-Date "I Go Back 2023 Tour"

Country superstar Kenny Chesney has announced a 21-date "I Go Back 2023 Tour."

The 8-time Entertainer of the Year is set to kick off the tour at State College, Pennsylvania's Bryce Jordan Center on March 25.

In the middle of the tour, Chesney is scheduled to headline the Hy-Vee Indy Race in Des Moines, Iowa, and the Tortuga Music Festival in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

"I remember coming up, the craziness of so many of those dates," Chesney said of his tour's inspiration. "Markets where people were using chain-cutters to get onto the lawn because we were so sold out in the Carolinas... and that's a kind of energy that should never be left behind."

"For all those fans - based on how good last year felt - I want to bring what was coming off that stage to you, where you are, so we can all have that kind of experience together," he added.

A few more shows on the "I Go Back 2023 Tour" will be announced later.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets in select before the general public beginning November 23 at 10 a.m. local time through December 1 at 10 p.m. local time.

Tour Dates:

2023 Mar 25 - State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

Mar 30 - Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

Apr 1 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

Apr 6 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Apr 8 - Wilkes-Barre Township, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

Apr 12 - Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC

Apr 14 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place Amphitheater

Apr 16 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Tortuga

Apr 25 - Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

Apr 27 - Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Apr 29 - Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

May 4 - Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at The Mark

May 6 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

May 9 - Grand Forks, ND @ The Alerus Center

May 11 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

May 13 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

May 18 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

May 20 - Evansville, IN @ Ford Center

May 25 - Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium

May 27 - Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf

July 22 - Des Moines, IA @ Hy-Vee Indy Race

(Photo: Allister Ann)

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News