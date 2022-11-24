Czech Economic Confidence, Consumer Morale Increases

The Czech economic confidence and consumer confidence improved in November, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

The economic sentiment index increased to 90.1 in November from 89.8 in October.

The confidence index fell to 93.0 in November from 93.4 in the previous month.

The industrial sentiment index weakened to 90.4 in November from 91.4 in October. The measure of confidence in services decreased to 92.4 from 92.9.

The measure of confidence in construction increased to 115.6 from 110.2, while that for trade declined to 99.0 from 99.3.

The consumer confidence improved to 76.0 in November from 71.9 a month ago.

