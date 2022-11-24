Nandi Bushell Covers Rage Against The Machine With Help From Younger Brother

Nandi Bushell recently posted an instrumental cover of Rage Against The Machine's song "Killing In the Name."

The work by Bushell features assistance from her brother Thomas on the drumkit. Bushell plays the guitar portion and hits Tom Morello's crunchy notes with awesome precision.

"A family that Rages together, stays together! I love jamming with my brother Thomas," Bushell shared on social media. "I am teaching him about all the greatest #rock and #metal #bands. @RATM is one of the bands at the top of my list! #ratm.

Hey @tommorello and @bradwilk you guys are awesome! Thomas is really getting good!"

Morello surprised Bushell by gifting her one of his signature guitars in 2020. "To see someone rocking so great who is so young, it really gives me hope for the future," Morello said during a video message to Bushell at the time.

"Killing In the Name" was released as the lead single from Rage Against the Machine's self-titled November 1992 debut album. The lyrics of the track were inspired by the police brutality suffered by Rodney King and the Los Angeles race riots in 1992 that occurred as a result.

(Photo: Nandi Bushell)

