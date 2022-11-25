World Market Trends

World pinned their hopes on a likely softer monetary policy stance by central banks, going forward. The hawkish stance by the ECB and fears over whether the Fed would opt for a pivot without a sustained drop in inflation however bothered market players. Concerns about the Covid situation in China also remained a dominant concern.

Asian stocks finished trading on a mixed note. European benchmarks are trading lower. Wall Street futures have edged up.

Dollar Index gained from the previous day's levels. Bond yields moved mixed. Crude oil prices gained amidst anxiety ahead of the EU ban on Russian oil and the OPEC+ meeting. Gold continued to be buoyed by the prospect of a slowing down in the pace of Fed's rate hikes. Cryptocurrencies moved mixed.



Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 34,225.50, up 0.09%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,030.60, up 0.08%

Germany's DAX at 14,514.40, down 0.17%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,490.40, up 0.32%

France's CAC 40 at 6,695.51, down 0.18%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,956.65, down 0.13%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 28,283.03, down 0.35%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,259.50, up 0.24%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,101.69, up 0.40%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 17,573.58, down 0.49%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.0415, up 0.07%

GBPUSD at 1.2098, down 0.10%

USDJPY at 139.11, up 0.36%

AUDUSD at 0.6744, down 0.28%

USDCAD at 1.3352, up 0.12%

Dollar Index at 106.02, up 0.19%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 3.696%, down 0.35%

Germany at 1.900%, up 2.98%

France at 2.345%, up 2.33%

U.K. at 3.0900%, up 1.78%

Japan at 0.247%, down 1.40%

Commodities:

Brent Oil Futures (Jan) at $86.28, up 1.10%

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jan) at $79.22, up 1.64%

Gold Futures (Dec) at $1,752.45, up 0.39%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $16,468.02, down 0.69%

Ethereum at $1,182.95, down 1.36%

BNB at $296.45, down 0.13%

XRP at $0.41, up 8.21%

Dogecoin (DOGE) at $0.08207, up 0.39%

