Taiwan Consumer Confidence Lowest In 13 Years

Taiwan's consumer confidence weakened in November to the lowest level in nearly thirteen years, survey data from the Research Center for Taiwan Economic Development (RCTED) showed Monday.

The consumer confidence index dropped to 60.0 in November from 61.2 in the previous month.

The survey was conducted among 2,879 people from November 18 to 21.

All six sub-indicators decreased in November, among which the largest decline was made by the indicator for the willingness to buy durable goods in the next six months.

The index measuring households' view towards the domestic economic situation in the country over the next six months dropped to 76.65 in November from 78.45.

Consumers' opinion regarding their own financial situation in the next six months also weakened, with the corresponding index falling to 71.45 from 73.15.

