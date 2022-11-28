Japan Jobless Rate Steady At 2.6% In October

The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.6 percent in October, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday.

That missed expectations for 2.5 percent, although it was unchanged from the September reading.

The job-to-applicant ratio was 1.35, in line with forecasts and up from 1.34 in the previous month.

The participation rate ticked down to 62.8 percent, shy of expectations for 63.0 percent - which would have been unchanged from the September reading.

Economic News

