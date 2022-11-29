Dutch Business Confidence Improves In November

Confidence among Dutch entrepreneurs improved in November, as they were more positive about the expected activity in the near term, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The producer sentiment index rose to 3.0 in November from 2.5 in October. Further, this was well above the long-term average score of 1.0.

There was a more optimistic outlook for production in the next three months among entrepreneurs, the agency said. They were also somewhat more positive about their order position.

The index reflects expected activity in the next three months rose notably to 2.6 in November from -0.5 in October, and the order position index increased slightly from 12.6 to 12.9.

Meanwhile, producers were more negative about stocks of finished products, with the corresponding index falling to -6.6 from -4.6.

Among industries, entrepreneurs in the electrical engineering and machinery industries were the most positive in November.

