logo
Breaking News
  

Google, IHeartMedia Get $9.4 Mln Fines Over Deceptive Pixel 4 Ads

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:
googleiheartmedia nov28 lt

The Federal Trade Commission or FTC and several states have sued Google LLC and iHeartMedia, Inc. for deceptive advertisements promoting the Pixel 4 smartphone. The state judgments require the companies to pay $9.4 million in penalties.

The lawsuits were filed by the FTC and attorneys general of states, which reportedly include Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York and Texas. According to releases from the states, the companies need to pay $1.58 million to New York, around $1 million to Massachusetts and more than $1.5 million to Illinois.

The proposed FTC orders and the state judgments settling the allegations bar Google and iHeartMedia from similar misrepresentations.

In a statement, the agency accused that Pixel 4 ads featuring radio personalities' made-up testimonials were aired nearly 29,000 times. These influencers, who never used the phone, promoted their use of and experience with Google's Pixel 4 phone in 2019 and 2020. Officials alleged that Google didn't even supply Pixels before most of the ads were recorded.

FTC noted that Google in 2019 hired iHeartMedia, the nation's largest radio station owner, and 11 other radio networks in ten major markets to record and broadcast Pixel 4 phone ads with on-air personalities.

The tech giant allegedly provided iHeartMedia with scripts that included promotional lines about personal usage of the Pixel 4 phone, but those on-air personalities were not provided with those phones before recording and airing the majority of the ads. The agency noted that the on-air personalities did not own or regularly use the phones.

The proposed orders settling the FTC's charges prohibit Google and iHeartMedia from misrepresenting that an endorser has owned or used, or about their experience with, their respective products and services.

The orders also require both companies to distribute the order to certain people, file compliance reports with the Commission, and keep records to allow the FTC to ensure compliance.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Elon Musk Says Apple Threatened To Withhold Twitter From App Store
Elon Musk, who recently took Twitter Inc. private in a $44-billion deal, accused Apple Inc. of threatening to block the social media platform from its app store without giving the reason. In a series of tweets on Monday, the Tesla founder and CEO also said the tech giant had stopped advertising on Twitter, and that it was pressuring the firm over content moderation demands.
Paysafe In Deal With Virgin Voyages For Online Payment
Payments platform Paysafe has inked a partnership deal with Richard Branson's Virgin Voyages to enable travelers to speedily and securely make online payments for reserving next cruise booking. Paysafe's travel solution will also help mitigate all payment risks for travelers.
EasyJet Posts Narrower FY22 Loss, Sees Capacity Growth; Stock Down
Shares of easyJet plc were losing around 4 percent in the morning trading in London after the British low-cost airline reported a loss in its fiscal 2022. However, the loss was narrower than last year with strong growth in revenues as demand returned. Looking forward, easyJet projects first-quarter load factor growth of approximately 10 percentage points year-over-year.
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2022 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap