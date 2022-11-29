Metallica Announce 2023-2024 World Tour

Metallica have announced that the band will tour around the world during 2023-2024.

Starting in April 2023, the rockers be visiting 22 different cities around the world and playing two nights in each city.

Each "No Repeat Weekend" show of the "M72 World Tour" will feature two totally different set lists with two different bands opening the show each night.

Opening acts include Five Finger Death Punch, Ice Nine Kills, Mammoth WVH, Pantera, Architects, Greta Van Fleet, and Volbeat.

The band promises fans who purchase a two-day ticket that they won't see the same song twice for a total of over 30 songs spanning their 40+ years' career.

Two-day discounted tickets will be on sale on December 2, for all shows. Fan Club presales start on November 30, with various other presales beginning later that day and throughout the week. To request your Fan Club presale code, visit metallica.com/presale-code.

Single-day tickets will be available starting January 20, 2023.

A portion of proceeds from every ticket sold will go to the band's All Within My Hands foundation.

Tour Dates:

Thursday, April 27 2023 - Amsterdam NL - Johan Cruijff Arena

Saturday, April 29 2023 - Amsterdam NL - Johan Cruijff Arena

Wednesday, May 17 2023 - Paris FR - Stade de France

Friday, May 19 2023 - Paris FR - Stade de France

Friday, May 26 2023 - Hamburg DE - Volksparkstadion

Sunday, May 28 2023 - Hamburg DE - Volksparkstadion

Friday, June 16 2023 - Gothenburg SE - Ullevi Stadium

Sunday, June 18 2023 - Gothenburg SE - Ullevi Stadium

Friday, August 4 2023 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

Sunday, August 6 2023 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

Friday, August 11 2023 - Montreal, QC - Stade Olympique

Sunday, August 13 2023 - Montreal, QC - Stade Olympique

Friday, August 18 2023 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium

Sunday, August 20 2023 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium

Friday, August 25 2023 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium

Sunday, August 27 2023 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium

Friday, September 1 2023 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium

Sunday, September 3, 2023 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium

Friday, November 3, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America's Center

Sunday, November 5, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America's Center

Friday, November 10, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field

Sunday, November 12, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field

Friday, May 24 2024 - Munich DE - Olympiastadion

Sunday, May 26 2024 - Munich DE - Olympiastadion

Friday, June 7 2024 - Helsinki FI - Olympic Stadium

Sunday, June 9 2024 - Helsinki FI - Olympic Stadium

Friday, June 14 2024 - Copenhagen DK - Parken Stadium

Sunday, June 16 2024 - Copenhagen DK - Parken Stadium

Friday, July 5 2024 - Warsaw PL - PGE Narodowy

Sunday, July 7 2024 - Warsaw PL - PGE Narodowy

Friday, July 12 2024 - Madrid ES - Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

Sunday, July 14 2024 - Madrid ES - Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

Friday, August 2 2024 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

Sunday, August 4 2024 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

Friday, August 9 2024 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

Sunday, August 11 2024 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

Friday, August 16 2024 - Minneapolis, MN - US Bank Stadium

Sunday, August 18 2024 - Minneapolis, MN - US Bank Stadium

Friday, August 23 2024 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium

Sunday, August 25 2024 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium

Friday, August 30 2024 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field

Sunday, September 1 2024 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field

Friday, September 20 2024 - Mexico City MX - Foro Sol

Sunday, September 22 2024 - Mexico City MX - Foro Sol

Friday, September 27 2024 - Mexico City MX - Foro Sol

Sunday, September 29 2024 - Mexico City MX - Foro Sol

