South Korea GDP Data On Tap For Thursday

South Korea will on Thursday release final Q3 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In the previous three months, GDP was up 0.7 percent on quarter and 2.9 percent on year.

South Korea also will see November numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to rise 0.2 percent on year, slowing from 9.9 percent in October. Exports are called lower by an annual 11.0 percent after shrinking 5.7 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at $4.42 billion following the $6.7 billion shortfall a month earlier.

Japan will provide Q3 figures for capital expenditure and November results for its consumer confidence index. In Q2, capex was up 4.6 percent on year, while the consumer confidence index had a score of 29.9 in October.

Australia will see November numbers for commodity prices and Q3 figures for capital expenditure. Commodity prices in October surged 22.4 percent on year, while capex is expected to rise 1.5 percent on quarter after slipping 0.3 percent in the three months prior.

Hong Kong will provide October data for retail sales; in September, sales were down 1.5 percent on year.

Indonesia will release November numbers for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.16 percent on month and 5.5 percent on year following the 0.11 percent monthly decline and the 5.71 percent annual increase in October. Core CPI is tipped to rise 3.4 percent on year, up from 3.31 percent a month earlier.

Finally, a number of the regional countries will see November results for their respective manufacturing PMIs from S&P Global, including Australia, China (Caixin), Indonesia, Japan (Jibun), Malaysia, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Economic News

