European Economics Preview: Germany Unemployment Data Due

Unemployment from Germany and flash inflation from the euro area are the top economic news due on Wednesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis publishes Germany's unemployment figures for October.

At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE is scheduled to release flash consumer prices, detailed quarterly national accounts and industrial producer prices. Consumer price inflation is expected to remain unchanged at 6.2 percent in November. Economists forecast the statistical office to confirm 0.2 percent sequential economic growth for the third quarter.

At 3.00 am ET, retail sales from Spain, the KOF leading index from Switzerland and producer prices from Hungary are due. The Swiss KOF leading index is seen at 91.3 versus 90.9 a month ago.

At 3.55 am ET, the Federal Labor Agency publishes Germany unemployment data for November. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at 5.5 percent.



At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat is slated to issue revised quarterly national accounts for the third quarter. The initial estimates showed a quarterly economic growth of 0.5 percent after rising 1.1 percent in the second quarter.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes euro area flash inflation data for November. Inflation is expected to ease to 10.4 percent from 10.6 percent in October.

In the meantime, preliminary inflation figures are due from Italy. Economists forecast consumer prices to climb 11.3 percent on year in November, but slower than the 11.8 percent rise in October.

