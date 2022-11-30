Germany Jobless Rate Remains Unchanged In October

Germany's unemployment rate remained unchanged in October, the labor force survey from Destatis showed on Wednesday.

The jobless rate held steady at seasonally adjusted 3.0 percent in October. The number of unemployed totaled 1.33 million, which was down 1,700, or 0.1 percent from September.



On an unadjusted basis, the number of unemployed decreased 67,000 or 4.9 percent annually to 1.30 million. The unemployment rate was 2.9 percent versus 3.1 percent in the same month last year.

The statistical office said the upward trend on the labor market continued compared to the previous year.

The number of persons in employment increased by 32,000 from the prior month. Nearly 45.7 million people were employed in October.

