Portugal Inflation Slows In November

Portugal's consumer prices rose at a softer rate in November, preliminary data from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.

Consumer price inflation eased to 9.9 percent in November from 10.1 percent in October.

However, core inflation that excludes energy and unprocessed food products, accelerated to 7.2 percent in November from 7.1 percent in the prior month. This was the highest since December 1993.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.3 percent in November, after a 1.2 percent growth in the previous month.

EU harmonized inflation slowed to 10.3 percent from 10.6 percent in October.

Compared to the previous month, the HICP remained unchanged in November, after a 1.1 percent gain in the preceding month.

Economic News

