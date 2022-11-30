Snapshot Of World Markets

Relief at the more-than-expected drop in inflation in the Euro Area that triggered hopes of softening in stance by the ECB helped boost sentiment across . Caution however prevailed ahead of the Fed chair's speech later in the day as well as key data releases from the U.S. viz PCE inflation on Thursday and non-farm payrolls data on Friday.

Asian stocks finished trading mostly on a positive note. European benchmarks are trading mostly higher. Wall Street futures too have edged up.

Dollar Index weakened from the previous day's levels. Bond yields eased in the U.S. but surged in Europe. Crude oil prices staged a rebound amidst data that showed a higher-than-expected drop in crude oil inventories in the U.S. Strong hopes of an easing in Covid curbs by China also supported the rally. Gold gained amidst the Dollar's weakness. Cryptocurrencies extended gains.



Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 33,856.70, up 0.01%

S&P 500 (US500) at 3,965.50, up 0.20%

Germany's DAX at 14,415.95, up 0.42%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,548.74, up 0.49%

France's CAC 40 at 6,709.43, up 0.61%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,958.35, up 0.61%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 27,968.99, down 0.21%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,284.20, up 0.43%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,151.34, up 0.05%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 18,597.23, up 2.16%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.0358, up 0.30%

GBPUSD at 1.1989, up 0.30%

USDJPY at 138.82, up 0.10%

AUDUSD at 0.6722, up 0.54%

USDCAD at 1.3542, down 0.27%

Dollar Index at 106.53, down 0.28%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 3.724%, down 0.65%

Germany at 1.9270%, up 0.73%

France at 2.403%, up 0.67%

U.K. at 3.1470%, up 1.45%

Japan at 0.247%, down 1.59%

Commodities:

Brent Oil Futures (Feb) at $85.72, up 1.74%

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jan) at $79.75, up 1.98%

Gold Futures (Feb) at $1,775.00, up 1.52%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $16,865.58, up 2.27%

Ethereum at $1,265.18, up 4.23%

BNB at $299.77, down 1.61%

XRP at $0.4004, up 2.32%

Dogecoin (DOGE) at $0.1049, up 1.89%

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis