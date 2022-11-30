German Unemployment Increases More Than Expected

Germany's unemployment increased more than expected in November as energy crisis and weaker demand dampened activity particularly in the manufacturing sector.

The number of people out of work increased by 17,000, which was larger than economists' forecast of 13,000 and also October's rise of 9,000, data from the Federal Labor Agency revealed Wednesday.

The jobless rate rose to 5.6 percent in November, while the rate was forecast to remain unchanged at 5.5 percent.

Unemployment and underemployment increased again after seasonal adjustment and short-time work is increasing again, but employment is growing significantly, said Daniel Terzenbach, Regional Director of the Federal Labor Agency.

The labor force survey results from the statistical office released earlier on the day showed that the jobless rate held steady at seasonally adjusted 3.0 percent in October. The number of unemployed totaled 1.33 million, down 1,700, or 0.1 percent from September.

The latest Purchasing Managers' survey revealed that Germany's private sector continued to remain in contraction zone in November.

Employment increased at a slightly faster rate which contributed to a steep decline in backlogs of work, S&P Global survey suggested. Nonetheless, the pace of job creation was among the weakest since the recovery in workforce numbers began at the start of 2021.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.