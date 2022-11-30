U.S. Stocks Surge In Reaction To Powell Remarks Hinting At Slower Rate Hikes

With traders reacting positively to highly anticipated remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, stocks have moved sharply higher in afternoon trading on Wednesday. The major averages have all shown strong moves to the upside, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the way higher.

In recent trading, the major averages have reached new highs for the session. While the Nasdaq is up 276.63 points or 2.5 percent at 11,260.40, the S&P 500 is up 56.90 points or 1.5 percent at 4,017.53 and the Dow is up 268.55 points or 0.8 percent at 34,121.08.

The rally on Wall Street comes as Powell's remarks provided further evidence the central bank plans to slow its aggressive pace of interest rate hikes as soon as next month.

Powell noted during a speech at a hybrid Brookings Institution event that the full effects of the Fed's rapid rate increases have yet to be felt.

"Thus, it makes sense to moderate the pace of our rate increases as we approach the level of restraint that will be sufficient to bring inflation down," Powell said in prepared remarks. "The time for moderating the pace of rate increases may come as soon as the December meeting."

However, the Fed chief argued the timing of a slowdown in the pace of rate hikes is less significant than how much further the central bank will need to raise rates and how long it will be necessary to hold policy at a restrictive level.

"It is likely that restoring price stability will require holding policy at a restrictive level for some time," Powell said. "History cautions strongly against prematurely loosening policy. We will stay the course until the job is done."

The Fed's next monetary policy meeting is scheduled for December 13-14, with CME Group's FedWatch Tool currently indicating a 72.3 percent chance of a 50 basis point rate hike and a 27.7 percent chance of a fifth straight 75 basis point rate hike.

Stocks had shown a lack of direction earlier in the day, as traders awaited Powell's remarks while digesting a mixed batch of U.S. economic data.

While payroll processor ADP released a report showing slower than expected private sector job growth in November, the Commerce Department released a separate report showing an unexpected upward revision to GDP growth in the third quarter.

Sector News

Semiconductor stocks have moved sharply higher in recent trading, resulting in a 3.1 percent surge by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index.

Substantial strength has also emerged among biotechnology stocks, as reflected by the 2.3 percent jump by the NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index.

Gold stocks have also shown a strong move to the upside, driving the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index up by 2.2 percent. The rally by gold stocks comes as the price of the precious metal has moved higher in electronic trading after ending the regular session modestly lower.

Networking, steel, and oil service stocks are also seeing considerable strength in afternoon trading, moving higher along with most of the other major sectors.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite Index inched up by 0.1 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surged by 2.2 percent, although Japan's Nikkei 225 Index once again bucked the uptrend and dipped by 0.2 percent.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index jumped by 1.0 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.8 percent and the German DAX Index rose by 0.3 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have moved notably higher in reaction to Powell's speech. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 4.7 basis points 3.701 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News