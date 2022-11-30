Rape Charges Filed Against Billionaire Investor Leon Black

Billionaire investor Leon Black has been sued by a woman alleging he "brutally" raped her at Jeffrey Epstein's Manhattan townhouse in spring 2002.

The woman, Cheri Pierson names both Black, who is the co-founder and former CEO of private equity behemoth Apollo Global Management, and the estate of the late Epstein as defendants in the lawsuit, which was filed in New York court on Monday.

Pierson alleges Epstein arranged for her to give Black a massage on the third floor of Epstein's New York City mansion, which she agreed to in exchange for money that she "desperately needed" to care for her young daughter. Instead, she alleges, Black raped her in a "brutal attack" that left her "swollen, torn, and bleeding."

Her complaint said, "By the time Ms. Pierson exited the massage suite and rode down the elevator with Black, she could barely walk out of the house onto the sidewalk, as she was in excruciating pain and still in shock."

Black denied the allegations on Monday. His attorney, Susan Estrich of Estrich Goldin, said in a statement that the claims "are categorically false and part of a scheme to extort money from Mr. Black by threatening to destroy his reputation." According to Forbes, Black's net worth is $9 billion.

The former Wall Street tycoon, who stepped down from his post as Apollo CEO in January 2021 after an independent review of his ties to convicted sex offender Epstein, showed regret over his ties with Epstein in a letter to investors in 2020.

Black is also facing claims from Russian model Guzel Ganieva who said that Black sexually abused her and then falsely accused her of extortion when she spoke out. Black has denied those allegations as well.

Pierson's complaint was filed on Monday under New York's Adult Survivors Act. Her law firm helped advocate for the new law, which was passed in May and went into effect last week. It gives adult sexual assault survivors a one-year window to bring claims against abusers in New York, setting aside the statute of limitations for civil lawsuits.

Several weeks before the alleged assault, according to the complaint, Epstein had told Pierson he would arrange a meeting with a wealthy and powerful man he did not name, whom he allegedly said could potentially help with a skincare product she was trying to market. After the alleged rape Pierson, who did not have insurance, was so badly injured that it was difficult for her to urinate for "several weeks," according to the complaint.

Also after the alleged attack, the complaint said that Black allegedly called Pierson multiple times saying he felt "bad" and "wanted to talk," and later gave her $5,000 at a bar. After that he called again and asked to see her, according to the complaint, but Pierson refused to see him again.

"Thanks to the passage of the Adult Survivors Act, survivors of sexual violence like our client Ms. Pierson can seek the justice they deserve no matter how many years ago their trauma was suffered," her law firm said in a statement.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News