Taiwan Manufacturing PMI Ticks Higher In November - S&P Global

The manufacturing sector in Taiwan continued to contract in November, albeit at a slightly slower pace, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Thursday with a manufacturing PMI score of 41.6.

That's up from 41.5 in October, although it remains well beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Average input costs meanwhile fell again in November amid reports of lower raw material prices. Prices charged by manufacturers rose for the first time in four months, albeit fractionally.

The biggest negative influence on the headline index stemmed from the new orders index, which signaled a further rapid reduction in overall sales at Taiwanese goods producers. This was despite the rate of contraction easing to a three-month low. Companies frequently cited weak customer demand amid a deterioration in global economic conditions. New export likewise fell sharply during the month.

