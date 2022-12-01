Japan Consumer Confidence Lowest Since June 2020

Japan's consumer sentiment weakened to the lowest since June 2020, data from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index declined to 28.6 in November from 29.9 in October. This was the lowest since June 2020, when the reading was 28.3.

Among the four sub-indexes, the indicator measuring the overall livelihood decreased to 26.5 in November and that for income growth contracted to 34.2.

The index reflecting households' willingness to buy durable consumer goods fell to 21.4 and the index for employment declined to 32.4.

The latest survey was conducted on November 15 among 8,400 households.

