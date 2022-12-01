World Market Trends

Relief at the Fed Chair's comments that the central bank could slow down the pace of rate increases as soon as December, dominated world market sentiment across and regions. Markets now look forward to the key data releases from the U.S. viz PCE inflation on Thursday and non-farm payrolls data on Friday.

Asian stocks finished trading on a strongly positive note. European benchmarks are trading modestly higher. Wall Street Futures have however edged.



Dollar Index touched a 15-week low of 105.32. Bond yields eased emphatically. Crude oil prices staged a rebound amidst easing of Covid curbs in some parts of China. Gold rallied significantly as the prospect of lower rates reduced the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Cryptocurrencies extended gains.



Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 34,499.50, down 0.26%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,072.20, down 0.19%

Germany's DAX at 14,476.65, up 0.55%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,578.30, up 0.07%

France's CAC 40 at 6,741.81, up 0.05%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,981.75, up 0.43%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 28,226.08, up 0.92%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,354.40, up 0.96%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,165.47, up 0.45%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 18,736.44, up 0.75%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.043, up 0.24%

GBPUSD at 1.2149, up 0.77%

USDJPY at 136.41, down 1.17%

AUDUSD at 0.6803, up 0.25%

USDCAD at 1.3433, up 0.18%

Dollar Index at 105.58, down 0.35%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 3.616%, down 2.29%

Germany at 1.8320%, down 5.86%

France at 2.293%, down 5.09%

U.K. at 3.1255%, down 1.12%

Japan at 0.248%, down 2.94%

Commodities:

Brent Oil Futures (Feb) at $87.56, up 0.68%

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jan) at $81.14, up 0.73%

Gold Futures (Feb) at $1,791.25, up 1.78%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $17,109.17, up 1.31%

Ethereum at $1,283.59, up 1.30%

BNB at $299.09, down 0.61%

XRP at $0.4004, up 0.04%

Dogecoin (DOGE) at $0.1036, down 1.38%

