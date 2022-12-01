New Zealand Terms Of Trade Sink 3.4% In Q3

New Zealand's terms of trade fell 3.4 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2022, Statistics New Zealand said on Friday.

That missed forecasts for an increase of 1.6 percent and was down from the 2.4 percent decline in the three months prior.

Export prices rose 3.1 percent on quarter, exceeding expectations for an increase of 0.9 percent following the 3.7 percent gain in the previous three months.

Imports prices surged 6.3 percent on quarter versus expectations for a flat reading following the 6.5 percent jump in the second quarter.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.