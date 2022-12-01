South Korea Inflation Jumps 5.0% On Year In November

Consumer prices in South Korea were up 5.0 percent on year in November, Statistics Korea said on Friday.

That was shy of expectations for an increase of 5.1 percent and was down from 5.7 percent in October.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, inflation fell 0.1 percent versus forecasts for a flat reading following the 0.3 percent gain in the previous month.

Core CPI, which excludes the volatiles prices of food, was up 0.3 percent on month and 4.3 percent on year after advancing 0.4 percent on month and 4.2 percent on year in October.

Economic News

