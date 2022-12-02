European Economics Preview: Germany Foreign Trade Data Due

Foreign trade from Germany and industrial production from France are the top economic news due on Friday.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's foreign trade and import price figures for October. Exports are forecast to fall 0.3 percent on month, slower than the 0.5 percent decrease in September. Likewise, the decline in imports is expected to slow to 0.4 percent from 2.3 percent.

At 2.45 am ET, France's industrial production data is due for October. Production had decreased 0.8 percent in September.

At 3.00 am ET, unemployment data is due from Spain. The number of people claiming benefits is forecast to fall 20,300 after decreasing 27,000 in the previous month.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is slated to issue euro area producer prices for October. Economists expect producer prices to rise 31.5 percent annually after rising 41.9 percent in September.

Economic News

