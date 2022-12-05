European Economics Preview: Eurozone Retail Sales, Final PMI Due

Retail sales and final Purchasing Managers' survey results from the euro area are the top economic data due on Monday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 3.00 am ET, retail sales from Hungary and real wages from the Czech Republic are due.

At 3.15 am ET, Spain's S&P Global services Purchasing Managers' survey data is due. The index is forecast to rise to 50.5 in November from 49.7 in the previous month.

At 3.45 am ET, Italy's services PMI data is due. Economists expect the index to rise to 48.3 in November from 46.4 a month ago.

Final PMI survey results are due from France and Germany at 3.50 and 3.55 am ET, respectively.

At 4.00 am ET, S&P Global publishes euro area final composite PMI survey results. The final reading is seen at 47.8 in November, unchanged from the flash estimate.

Half an hour later, UK S&P/CIPS final composite Purchasing Managers' data is due. The preliminary survey showed that the index remained unchanged at 48.8 in November.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes euro area retail sales figures for October. Economists expect sales to fall 1.7 percent on month, in contrast to the 0.4 percent rise in September.

