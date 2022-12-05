South Africa's Private Sector Recovers In November

South Africa's private sector activity expanded in November, as demand recovered slightly following a two-month contraction, while output fell further amid weak supply conditions and load shedding.

The Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, rose to 50.6 in November from 49.5 in October, survey results published by S&P Global showed on Monday.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while any score below 50 suggests contraction in the sector.

New orders rose for the first time in three months in November, though marginal overall.

Load shedding continued to constrain the operating capacity of South African businesses. As a result, output levels decreased for the third straight month.

In line with rising sales orders, firms raised their staffing numbers, while they reported further delays in input arrivals due to recent port strikes.

On the price front, inflationary pressures eased further in November, as purchase prices rose at the slowest rate since August 2021, leading to a weaker uplift in output charges.

There was a marked uptick in optimism among South African businesses in November.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.