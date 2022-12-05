Hungary Retail Sales Growth Eases In October

Hungary's retail sales growth eased further in October, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Monday.

Retail sales rose a working-day adjusted 0.6 percent yearly in October, after a 3.0 percent gain in September.

Sales of food, drinks and tobacco decreased 5.6 percent annually in October and those of non-food products fell 0.9 percent. On the other hand, sales of automotive fuels surged 19.7 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, the volume of retail sales rose 0.6 percent year-on-year in October, after a 3.0 percent increase in the previous month.

The volume of mail order and internet retailing, which accounted for 7.8 percent of all retail sales and involves a wide range of goods, fell 1.7 percent yearly in October, the agency said.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.