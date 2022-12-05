U.S. Stocks May Move To The Downside Amid Lingering Interest Rate Uncertainty

After ending last Friday's trading narrowly mixed, stocks may move to the downside in early trading on Monday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the , with the Dow futures down by 169 points.

Lingering uncertainty about the outlook for interest rates may weigh on Wall Street following last week's stronger-than-expected jobs data.

Traders are likely to keep a close eye on the latest economic data, including upcoming inflation reports, as they look ahead to next week's Federal Reserve meeting.

The Fed is likely to slow the pace of interest rate hikes next week, but continued labor market tightness and elevated inflation may still lead the central bank to raise rates higher than currently anticipated.

Selling pressure may be somewhat subdued, however, as traders also react to news that some Chinese cities are easing Covid restrictions.

The moves come following recent widespread protests against China's zero-Covid policy, although reports suggest the country is not ready to completely abandon the policy.

Not long after the start of trading, the Institute for Supply Management is scheduled to release its report on service sector activity in the month of November.

The ISM's services PMI is expected to edge down to 53.1 in November from 54.4 in October, although a reading above 50 would still indicate growth in the sector.

The Commerce Department is also due to release its report on new orders for manufactured goods in the month of October. Factory orders are expected to climb by 0.7 percent.

After coming under pressure early in the session, stocks showed a notable turnaround over the course of the trading day on Friday. The major averages climbed well off their early lows, eventually ending the session mixed.

While the Dow inched up 34.87 points or 0.1 percent to 34,429.88, the Nasdaq dipped 20.95 points or 0.2 percent to 11,461.50 and the S&P 500 edged down 4.87 points or 0.1 percent to 4,071.70.

For the week, the Dow crept up by 0.2 percent, while the S&P 500 jumped by 1.1 percent and the Nasdaq surged by 2.1 percent.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index edged up by 0.2 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index shot up by 1.8 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index soared by 4.5 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets are turning in a mixed performance on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.3 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index are both down by 0.6 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are surging $2.63 to $82.61 a barrel after slumping $1.24 to $79.98 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, after slipping $5.60 to $1,809.60 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are edging down $0.50 to $1,809.10 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 135.26 yen versus the 134.31 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.0587 compared to last Friday's $1.0535.

