European Economics Preview: Germany Factory Orders Data Due

Factory orders and construction Purchasing Managers' survey results from Germany are the top economic news due on Tuesday.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany factory orders data for October. Economists forecast orders to grow 0.1 percent on month, in contrast to the 4.0 percent decrease in September.

At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office is scheduled to issue retail sales for October. Sales had declined 5.6 percent annually in September.

Half an hour, S&P Global is scheduled to issue Germany's construction PMI data for November.

At 4.30 am ET, UK S&P/CIPS construction PMI data is for November. Economists forecast the index to fall to 52.0 from 53.2 in October.

