Romania Retail Sales Growth Improves In October

Romania's retail sales growth improved in October after remaining stable in the previous month, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

Retail sales increased by a working-day adjusted 4.2 percent year-on-year in October, after a 3.4 percent gain in September.

Sales of automotive fuels in specialized stores grew the most by 14.9 percent yearly in October. Sales of non-food products increased 2.9 percent and those of food, beverages and tobacco gained 2.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales rebounded 0.5 percent in October, after a 0.7 percent fall in the prior month.

On an unadjusted basis, retail sales rose 4.5 percent annually in October, while they fell 1.4 percent from a month ago.

