Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce 2023 World Tour

Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced dates for their 2023 world tour, which will see the pop rockers performing across numerous stadium and festivals.

The 23-date tour is in support of RHCP's two studio albums this year, Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen.

The trek is set to kick off on March 29 with a show at BC Place in Vancouver and feature stops in Las Vegas, Minneapolis, San Diego, Phoenix and more as well as at the Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama, on May 19.

The tour will feature support from several acts, including The Strokes, Iggy Pop, The Roots, The Mars Volta, St. Vincent, City and Colour, Thundercat and King Princess.

The European leg of their 2023 tour will kick off on June 18 at the Pinkpop fest in Landgraff, Netherlands, and feature appearances at a number of summer festivals, including Rock Werchther and Mad Cool.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale on Friday, December 9, at 10 a.m.

Red Hot Chili Peppers 2023 Global Tour Dates:

Mar 29 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place *~

Apr 1 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium #~

Apr 6 - Fargo, ND - FARGODOME ^~

Apr 8 - Minneapolis, MN - US Bank Stadium ^~

Apr 14 - Syracuse, NY- JMA Wireless Dome ^~

May 12 - San Diego, CA - Snap Dragon Stadium >+

May 14 - Phoenix, AZ - State Farm Stadium ^+

May 17 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome ^+

May 19 - Gulf Shores, AL - Hangout Music Festival =

May 25 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park ^+

June 18 - Landgraaf, NL - Pinkpop =

June 21 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy <

June 24 - Odense, DK - Tinderbox =

June 26 - Mannheim, DE - Maimarktgelände <

June 30 - Leuven, BE - Rock Wercther =

July 2 - Milan, IT - I-Days =

July 6 - Lisbon, PT - NOS Live =

July 8 - Madrid, ES - Mad Cool =

July 11 - Lyon, FR - Groupama Stadium <~

July 14 - Vienna, AT - Ernst-Happel Stadion <~

July 17 - Carhaix, FR - Les Vieilles Charrues =

July 21 - London, UK - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium %~

July 23 - Glasgow, UK - Hampden Park %~

^ The Strokes

< Iggy Pop

% The Roots

# St. Vincent

> The Mars Volta

* City and Colour

+ Thundercat

~ King Princess

= Festival Date

(Photo: Clara Balzary)

