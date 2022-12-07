Norway Industrial Production Falls For Second Month

Norway's industrial production fell for the second consecutive month in October as a result of major declines in output from mining and quarrying, and extraction and related services, data from Statistics Norway showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 1.2 percent month-over-month in October, slower than the 2.5 percent decrease in September.

Production in extraction and related services contracted 4.4 percent over the month, and output produced in the mining and quarrying segment dropped 4.0 percent.

Meanwhile, manufacturing production managed to advance by 0.3 percent since September, while utility production logged a double-digit growth of 12.7 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production growth quickened to 3.5 percent in October from 0.9 percent in the prior month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.