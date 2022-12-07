After 17 Days Of Football Fever 2-day Break In World Cup

After 17 days and nights of football fever, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is taking a two-day break to cool off.

With a dramatic round of pre-quarter finals deciding the final eight teams, the tournament will resume with an intensive Quarter-Final round on Friday.

The first match, featuring Croatia vs Brazil, begins at 6 PM local time (10 AM ET) at the Education City Stadium. It can be watched in the U.S. in English on Fox, FS1 and FS2 channels and in Spanish on Telemundo and Universo.

Streaming is available on fuboTV, Fox Sports app, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now and Peacock Premium.

Football fans can follow all the action on the live blog on FIFA+ (https://www.fifa.com/fifaplus/en/tournaments/mens/worldcup/qatar2022/live-blog)

In the second Quarter-Final match later in the day, Netherlands will take on Argentina. The match will kick off at 10 PM local time (2 PM ET) at the Lausail Stadium.

The third Quarter-Final match pits Morocco against Portugal on Saturday. The whistle blows at at 6 PM local time (10 AM ET) at the Al Thumama Stadium.

In the fourth and final match in this round, England faces France. The match is scheduled to start at 10 PM local time (2 PM ET) at Al Bayt Stadium.

The quarter final line-up was completed with Morocco and Portugal filling the last two slots with contrasting style victories Tuesday.

After a gruelling 120 minutes of fight could not break the 0-0 deadlock, Morocco beat Spain (3-1) on penalties.

Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou played a pivotal role in the shoot-out, saving penalties from Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets after Pablo Sarabia had struck the post.

This is the first World Cup quarter-finals for the North African country.

In the second match, Portugal completely dominated the Swiss, with a 6-1 victory.

21-year-old Goncalo Ramos, who was making his international debut for Portugal, scored a hat-trick - the first in World Cup knockout stage since Italia 90.

The Benfica player was the surprise pick of coach Fernando Santos ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in the first-eleven.

