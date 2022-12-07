Cryptos Drop Amidst Recession Gloom

Cryptocurrencies dropped more than a percent overnight amidst a weak global market sentiment spooked by renewed fears of an economic recession. Stocks plunged across regions whilst the Dollar Index, a measure of the Dollar's relative strength dropped close to half a percent. Overall crypto market capitalization dropped to $842 billion versus $853 billion, a day earlier.

Bitcoin's price dropped almost 1 percent overnight to $16,863.44, whilst the market cap declined to $324 billion. BTC which commands 38.5 percent of the overall crypto market traded between $17,109 and $16,750 in the past 24 hours.

Ethereum too dropped 2 percent overnight to trade at $1,232.90, whilst the market cap dropped to $151 billion. Ether currently dominates close to 18 percent of the overall crypto market. Ether's trading range during the day was between $1,272 and $1,224.

8th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) declined the most among the top 10 cryptos with a fall of 4.4 percent, amidst rampant speculations of a new Twitter Coin.

38th ranked MultiversX (EGLD) gained more than 3 percent overnight.

86th ranked ImmutableX (IMX) dropped 6.7 percent. 59th ranked Aptos (APT) also dropped more than 6 percent.

Meanwhile, the CoinShares' Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly report on institutional investments showed outflow of $7.5 million for the week ended December 2. Bitcoin products recorded inflows of $10.8 million whereas short Bitcoin products recorded a dip of more than $11 million.

The Financial Stability Board (FSB) hosted by the Bank for International Settlements which met recently to discuss the outlook for global financial stability, and actions needed to address identified vulnerabilities in the global financial system deliberated on the developments in crypto-asset , including preliminary lessons from the recent failure of FTX.

The FSB plenary noted that while financial stability risks to date from crypto-asset market turmoil remain limited, growing linkages of crypto-asset firms with core financial markets and institutions increase the risk of spill overs. It also noted that crypto trading platforms, which combine multiple activities that are normally separated in traditional finance, could lead to concentrations of risk, conflicts of interest, and a misuse of client assets. The Plenary emphasized the importance of ongoing vigilance and the urgency of advancing the policy work programme to establish a global framework of regulation and supervision, including in non-FSB member jurisdictions.

The FSB which coordinates at the international level the work of national financial authorities and international standard-setting bodies and develops and promotes the implementation of effective regulatory, supervisory, and other financial sector policies in the interest of financial stability also discussed the financial stability implications of DeFi.

It noted that within the crypto-asset ecosystem, DeFi has emerged as a fast-growing segment, covering a variety of services in crypto-asset markets that aim to replicate some functions of the traditional financial system. The FSB is planning to enhance its crypto-assets monitoring framework to include DeFi-specific vulnerability indicators and explore approaches to fill data gaps to measure and monitor interconnectedness of DeFi with traditional finance, with the real and with the crypto-asset ecosystem.

