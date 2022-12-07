Japan Has Y64.1 Billion Current Account Deficit In October

Japan posted a current account deficit of 64.1 billion yen in October, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.

That was well shy of forecasts for a surplus of 623.4 billion yen following the 909.3 billion yen surplus in September.

Exports were up 26.9 percent on year at 8.989 trillion yen, while imports spiked an annual 56.9 percent to 10.864 trillion yen for a trade deficit of 1.875 trillion yen.

The capital account showed a deficit of 12.9 billion yen, while the financial account saw a surplus of 481.3 billion yen.

Economic News

