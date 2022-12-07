logo
Quick Facts
  

Daiichi Sankyo To Transfer Yescarta Marketing Authorization In Japan To Gilead Sciences

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. (DSKYF.PK) will transfer yescarta marketing authorization in Japan to Gilead Sciences K.K., the Japan subsidiary of Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD), in 2023, the companies said in a statement.

Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel) is a CAR T-cell therapy directed against CD19 (a cell membrane protein), which harnesses a patient's own immune system to fight cancer.

Kite Pharma., a Gilead Company, and Daiichi Sankyo announced the revision of their 2017 partnership agreement, which gave Daiichi Sankyo exclusive rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize Yescarta in Japan. Kite was acquired by Gilead Sciences later in 2017 after the Daiichi Sankyo partnership agreement.

Daiichi Sankyo and Kite have now agreed that the Marketing Authorization for Yescarta will be transferred to Gilead Sciences K.K., the Japan subsidiary of Gilead Sciences, Inc., in 2023. A Kite Cell Therapy Business Unit at Gilead Sciences K.K. will manage the sales and promotion activities of the product in Japan after the Marketing Authorization transfer.

Kite's manufacturing facility in El Segundo, California, U.S., has been approved by Japanese regulatory authorities to manufacture Yescarta for the Japanese market, and it is expected that supply will commence in early 2023. The first axicabtagene ciloleucel treatment center in Japan was authorized in December 2021.

Axicabtagene ciloleucel received Orphan Drug Designation from the Japan Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare in 2018 for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, primary mediastinal B-cell lymphoma, transformed follicular lymphoma and high-grade B-cell lymphoma. Yescarta was approved in Japan for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphomas, a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, in January 2021.

YESCARTA is approved in the U.S. and Europe for patients with certain types of relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, where it is developed, manufactured and commercialized by Kite.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Juul Settles More Than 5,000 Lawsuits In US
Juul Labs, an e-cigarette maker, said it has reached settlements with more than 5,000 vaping lawsuits in the United States. The cases were related to personal injury, consumer class action, government entity, and Native American tribes. In a statement, the company said it cannot disclose the settlement amount at this time as part of the settlement and court process.
Apple To Use US-made Microchips From TSMC's New Arizona Factory
Apple Inc. plans to start using American-made processors from the new advanced chip factory in Phoenix, Arizona operated by chip giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., according to its Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook. At an event in the factory in Arizona, which was attended by U.S. President Joe Biden, it was also announced that TSMC will invest $40 billion in the new factory.
Favorina Branded Advent Calendar Premium Chocolate Recalled
Lidl US has recalled its 8.4 oz Favorina branded Advent Calendar, i.e., Premium Chocolate with a Creamy Filling, citing potential Salmonella contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. The products were available for sale at Lidl stores between October 12, 2022 and December 5, 2022. They will have a BEST IF USED BY year of 2023, and barcode number of 4056489516965.
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2022 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap