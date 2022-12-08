Japan EcoWatchers' Reveals Rising Pessimism

A measure of the public assessment of the current situation of the Japanese weakened in November, suggesting increased pessimism among the public, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday.

The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey, which measures the present situation of the economy, fell to 48.1 in November from 49.9 in October. Economists had expected a reading of 50.7.

However, a reading below 50 suggests pessimism.

The index registered a reading below 50.0 for the fifth straight month.

The outlook index that signals future activity deteriorated to 45.1 in November from 46.4 in the previous month.

