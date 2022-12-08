Ireland Inflation Eases Slightly In November

Ireland's consumer price inflation eased slightly in November from a more than thirty-eight year high in October, data from the Central Statistics Office showed Thursday..

Consumer prices climbed 8.9 percent year-over-year in November, following a 9.2 percent increase in September, which was the strongest inflation rate since June 1984.

The overall strong inflation in November was largely driven by a 27.1 percent surge in utility costs, followed by food and non-alcoholic beverages with an 11.2 percent rise.

Meanwhile, education costs were 7.1 percent lower compared to last year, and prices for miscellaneous goods and services dropped 0.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices went up 0.3 percent in November after climbing 1.7 percent in the prior month.

EU harmonized inflation moderated to 9.0 percent in November from 9.4 percent in October.

Month-on-month, the harmonized index of consumer prices increased 0.2 percent versus a 1.5 percent gain in the preceding month.

