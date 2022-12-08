Wall Street Targets To Open Modestly Up

The Weekly Jobless Claims might be the prominent economic announcement on Thursday.

Initial trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open slightly up.

Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading lower.



As of 7.00 am ET, the Dow futures were up 58.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 9.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 28.50 points.

On Wednesday's session, the tech-heavy Nasdaq eventually ended down 56.34 points or 0.5 percent at 10,958.55. The S&P 500 also edged down 7.34 points or 0.2 percent to 3,933.92, closing lower for the fifth straight session, while the Dow inched up 1.58 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 33,597.92.

On the economic front, the Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 228K, while it was up 225K in the prior week.

The Census Bureau's Quarterly Services Survey for the third quarter will be published at 10.00 am ET. In the prior quarter, the Selected Services Revenue was up 2.2 percent.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be revealed at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was down 81 bcf.

The Fed Balance Sheet for the week is expected at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the level was at $8.585 trillion.

Asian stocks finished mixed on Thursday. China's Shanghai Composite index finished marginally lower at 3,197.35 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 3.38 percent to 19,450.23.

Japanese shares closed lower. The Nikkei average dropped 0.4 percent to 27,574.43, marking its lowest close since Nov. 10. The broader Topix index ended 0.35 percent lower at 1,941.50.

Australian extended losses for a third straight session.

European shares are trading lower. CAC 40 of France is down 9.47 points or 0.14 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 45.03 points or 0.32 percent. FTSE 100 of England is sliding 1.48 points or 0.02 percent. The Swiss Market Index is down 18.72 points or 0.17 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.17 percent.

