Czech Unemployment Rate Unchanged At 3.5%

The Czech Republic's jobless rate remained unchanged for a second straight month in November, figures from the labor office showed Thursday.



The unemployment rate was 3.5 percent in November, same as in October. In September, the rate had risen by 0.1 percentage points to 3.5 percent.



In the same month last year, the jobless rate was 3.3 percent.

In November, the registered job applicants totaled 257,187 persons, which was 1,395 persons more than in the previous month. The figure was 11,638 more than a year ago.

