U.S. Stocks May Regain Ground In Early Trading

Stocks may move to the upside in early trading on Thursday, regaining ground following the sell-off seen earlier in the week. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the , with the S&P 500 futures up by 0.5 percent.

Traders may look to pick up stocks at somewhat reduced levels following the sell-off seen to start the week, which reflected concerns about the outlook for interest rates and the .

Overall trading activity may be somewhat subdued, however, as traders look ahead to Friday's report on producer price inflation in November.

Economists expect producer prices to inch up by 0.1 percent in November after rising by 0.2 percent in October, while the annual rate of growth is expected to slow to 7.4 percent from 8.0 percent.

The University of Michigan is also due to release its preliminary report on consumer sentiment in the month of December on Friday. The report includes readings on inflation expectations that could impact the outlook for interest rates.

Traders will be looking for signs of a slowdown in inflation as well as reduction in inflation expectations amid concerns the Federal Reserve will be need to push the economy into a prolonged recession in order to bring inflation down close to its 2 percent target.

The Labor Department released a report this morning showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits edged slightly higher in the week ended December 3rd.

The report said initial jobless claims crept up to 230,000, an increase of 4,000 from the previous week's revised level of 226,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 230,000 from the 225,000 originally reported for the previous week.

After moving sharply lower to start the week, stocks turned in a relatively lackluster performance during trading on Wednesday. The major averages spent most of the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq eventually ended the session down 56.34 points or 0.5 percent at 10,958.55. The S&P 500 also edged down 7.34 points or 0.2 percent to 3,933.92, closing lower for the fifth straight session, while the Dow inched up 1.58 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 33,597.92.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.4 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index spiked by 3.4 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets are little changed on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is just below the unchanged line and the German DAX Index is down by 0.2 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are surging $2.81 to $74.82 a barrel after plunging $2.24 to $72.01 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after climbing $15.60 to $1,798 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are inch up $2.50 to $1,800.50 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 136.46 yen versus the 136.62 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0522 compared to yesterday's $1.0506.

