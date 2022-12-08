Researchers Develop New Method For Early Detection Of Various Cancers

In the case of most people detected with cancer, their rates of survival increases when the disease is detected at an early stage. Nowadays, however, only a few types of cancer are screened for. An international study led by researchers at Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, revealed that an earlier untested method could easily find multiple types of newly formed cancers at the same time, which include cancer forms that are difficult to detect with the usual methods.

In an international collaboration, researchers from Chalmers have developed a new method for multi-cancer early detection, which is instead based on human metabolism. The results, which have been published in the scientific journal PNAS, open up new opportunities for cheaper and more effective cancer screening. In a study of 1,260 participants, researchers first discovered that the new method could detect all 14 cancer types that were tested. Next, they showed that twice as many stage I cancers in asymptomatic healthy people can be detected with the new method compared to the emerging DNA-based MCED tests.

"This is a previously unexplored method, and thanks to the fact that we have been able to test it in a large population, we can show that it is effective in finding more stage I cancers and more cancer types. The method makes it possible to find cancer types that are not screened for today and cannot be found with DNA-based MCED tests, such as brain tumours and kidney cancer," said Francesco Gatto, who is a visiting researcher at the Department of Biology and Biological Engineering at Chalmers and one of the study's authors.

The method is based on a discovery by Dr. Francesco Gatto and Prof. Jens Nielsen at Chalmers almost ten years ago that so-called glycosaminoglycans, which are a type of sugar that is an important part of our metabolism, are excellent biomarkers to detect cancer noninvasively. The researchers developed a machine learning method in which algorithms are used to find cancer-indicating changes in the glycosaminoglycans. The method uses comparatively small volumes of blood or urine, which makes them more practical and cheaper to use.

"The fact that the method is comparatively simple means that the cost will be significantly low, ultimately enabling more people to have access to and take the test," Gatto added.

In the next step, the researchers hope to be able to conduct a study with even more participants to further develop and confirm the method's potential for screening use.

"This is a ground-breaking study that gives us hope that one day society will be able to create screening programmes that can detect all cancer types early," says Francesco Gatto.

"To be able to find more cancer cases early, we know that new tools are needed. These results are very promising because of the demonstrated higher sensitivity across more types of cancer at stage I, using a cost-efficient and accessible ," says Dr. Eric Jonasch, MD, Professor at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and co-author of the study.

