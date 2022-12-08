New Zealand Electronic Card Spending Rises 0.3% In November

The value of electronic retail card spending in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent on month - slowing from the 1.0 percent gain in October.

Spending in the core retail activities also rose 0.3 percent on month.

Individually, movements were: consumables, up NZ$16 million (0.6 percent); fuel, up NZ$6.8 million (1.1 percent); apparel, up NZ$2.8 million (0.8 percent); motor vehicles (excluding fuel), down NZ$3.3 million (1.6 percent); and durables, down NZ$18 million (1.1 percent).

On a yearly basis, electronic retail card spending jumped 7.1 percent - slowing from 16.6 percent in the previous month.

