Portugal Trade Deficit Widens In October

Portugal's foreign trade deficit widened in October, as imports grew faster than exports, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Friday.

The trade deficit rose to EUR 2.83 billion in October from EUR 2.02 billion in the corresponding month last year. In October, the shortfall was EUR 2.74 billion.

Exports were 21.1 percent higher in October compared to last year, slower than the 25.0 percent gain in September.

The annual growth in imports was 26.2 percent in October, after a 30.4 percent rise a month ago.

The surge in imports was mainly due to more purchases of machinery and other capital goods, and industrial supplies.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.