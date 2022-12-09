Queensrÿche Announces 2023 U.S. Tour With Marty Friedman, Trauma

Prog metal band Queensrÿche have announced a 2023 U.S. headlining tour with Marty Friedman and Trauma.

The trek kicks off on March 3 in Orlando and runs through April 16 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Former Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman and thrash metal band Trauma will provide support during the tour.

General on-sale starts Friday, December 9, at 10 a.m. local time.

"We are very excited to be doing this headline tour in support of our most recent album, Digital Noise Alliance!" Queensrÿche said in a press statement. "This touring package is amped up and very much looking forward to seeing all of you!"

They added, "Come on out and let's have a great time together, as live music is as vibrant as ever once again!"

The band also shared a music video for the Digital Noise Alliance track "Sicdeth."

Queensrÿche's 2023 US Tour Dates:

03/03 - Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

03/04 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

03/05 - Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre

03/07 - Destin, FL @ Club LA

03/09 - San Antonio, TX @ The Vibes Event Center

03/10 - Houston, TX @ Scout Bar

03/11 - Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues

03/12 - Midland, TX @ La Hacienda Event Center

03/14 - Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

03/16 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

03/17 - El Cajon, CA @ House Of Blues

03/21 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

03/22 - Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre

03/24 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

03/25 - Kansas City, KS @ Knuckleheads Saloon

03/26 - St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

03/28 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

03/29 - Ft. Wayne, IN @ The Clyde Theatre

03/31 - Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

04/01 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection

04/02 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

04/04 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

04/05 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theater

04/07 - Boston, MA @ The Palladium

04/08 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

04/10 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

04/11 - Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

04/12 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

04/14 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

04/15 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)

04/16 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

(Photo: Silly Robot Studios)

