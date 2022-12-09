Queensrÿche Announces 2023 U.S. Tour With Marty Friedman, Trauma

Prog metal band Queensrÿche have announced a 2023 U.S. headlining tour with Marty Friedman and Trauma.
The trek kicks off on March 3 in Orlando and runs through April 16 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Former Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman and thrash metal band Trauma will provide support during the tour.
General on-sale starts Friday, December 9, at 10 a.m. local time.
"We are very excited to be doing this headline tour in support of our most recent album, Digital Noise Alliance!" Queensrÿche said in a press statement. "This touring package is amped up and very much looking forward to seeing all of you!"
They added, "Come on out and let's have a great time together, as live music is as vibrant as ever once again!"
The band also shared a music video for the Digital Noise Alliance track "Sicdeth."
Queensrÿche's 2023 US Tour Dates:
03/03 - Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
03/04 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
03/05 - Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre
03/07 - Destin, FL @ Club LA
03/09 - San Antonio, TX @ The Vibes Event Center
03/10 - Houston, TX @ Scout Bar
03/11 - Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues
03/12 - Midland, TX @ La Hacienda Event Center
03/14 - Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
03/16 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
03/17 - El Cajon, CA @ House Of Blues
03/21 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
03/22 - Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre
03/24 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
03/25 - Kansas City, KS @ Knuckleheads Saloon
03/26 - St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
03/28 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
03/29 - Ft. Wayne, IN @ The Clyde Theatre
03/31 - Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
04/01 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection
04/02 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
04/04 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
04/05 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theater
04/07 - Boston, MA @ The Palladium
04/08 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
04/10 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
04/11 - Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage
04/12 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
04/14 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
04/15 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)
04/16 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
(Photo: Silly Robot Studios)
