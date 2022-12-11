Japan Producer Price Data Due On Monday

Japan will on Monday release November numbers for producer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Producer prices are expected to rise 0.5 percent on month and 8.9 percent on year, easing from 0.6 percent on month and 9.1 percent on year in October.

Australia will see October job advertisement data from ANZ; in September, job ads were down 0.5 percent on month.

Finally, the in Thailand are closed on Monday in observance of Constitution Day and will reopen on Tuesday.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.