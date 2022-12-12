Malaysia Industrial Production Growth Moderates In October

Malaysia's industrial production increased at a softer pace in October on high base of comparison, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Monday.
After posting double-digit growth for four straight months, industrial production rose only 4.6 percent year-on-year in October. Production had advanced 10.8 percent in September.
Among the main sectors, manufacturing output increased 4.2 percent annually in October, after a 10.4 percent gain in the prior month.
Production in the mining sectors climbed by 8.6 percent, while electricity declined 1.9 percent in October.
On a monthly basis, industrial production decreased 1.0 percent in October, data showed.
