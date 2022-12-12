Denmark Inflation Eases On Lower Utility Costs

Denmark's consumer price inflation eased notably in November from a 40-year high in October amid a slowdown in the price growth of utility costs, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.

Consumer price inflation eased to 8.9 percent in November from 10.1 percent in October.

The monthly increase is lower than the previous month's annual increase for the first time since December 2021, mostly because gas, electricity, petrol, and diesel prices are lower, the agency said.

Excluding energy and fresh food, core inflation also moderated to 6.0 percent in November from 6.2 percent in the previous month.

Goods prices alone grew 13.3 percent yearly in November, largely due to annual price increases for electricity and food.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages gained 15.3 percent yearly in November and the price growth in housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels eased to 11.2 percent from 14.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.9 percent in November, reversing a 1.0 percent growth in the prior month.

