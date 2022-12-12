Finland Current Account Logs Deficit In October

Finland's current account registered a deficit in October, data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.

The current account balance posted a deficit of EUR 258 million in October versus a surplus of EUR 395 million in September.

In the same period last year, the current account deficit was EUR 1.824 billion.

The goods account in the balance of payment terms was balanced. Meanwhile, the service account balance showed a deficit of EUR 0.3 billion.

The primary income account was EUR 0.3 billion in surplus, while the secondary income account was EUR 0.2 billion in deficit.

Data showed that the 12-month moving total of the current account was EUR 8.0 billion in deficit.

