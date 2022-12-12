Turkey Jobless Rate Rises Slightly In October

Turkey's unemployment rate increased for the second straight month in October, though marginally, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose to a 4-month high of 10.2 percent in October from 10.1 percent in September.

In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 11.2 percent.

The number of unemployed increased by 57,000 to 3.534 million in October from 3.477 million in September.

Data also showed that the employment rate climbed to 48.0 percent in October from 47.7 percent a month ago.

The labor force participation rate was 53.5 percent versus 53.1 percent in September.

